"Golden Share" to Help U.S. Steel Keep Its Name, Lutnick Says

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The "golden share" to be held by the U.S. government in United States Steel Corp. will prevent the company from relocating its headquarters from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and changing its name without the consent of the U.S. president, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Saturday.

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel Corp. plans to acquire all common shares in U.S. Steel while issuing a golden share in the U.S. company to the U.S. government.

Lutnick said that the golden share will also prevent Nippon Steel from reducing, waiving or delaying its 14-billion-dollar investment into U.S. Steel, transferring production or jobs outside the United States and closing or idling plants before certain timeframes without the consent of the U.S. president, Lutnick said.

The golden share "has powerful terms that directly benefit and protect America, Pennsylvania, the great steelworkers of U.S. Steel, and U.S. manufacturers that will have massively expanded access to domestically produced steel," Lutnick said in a post on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that says Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel will be approved on the condition that risks to national security are mitigated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]