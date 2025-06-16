Efforts Underway to Raise Youth Turnout in Tokyo Assembly Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government and municipalities are working to raise youth turnout in the Japanese capital's assembly election next Sunday, such as collaborating with "sento" public bathhouses and producing election-related goods.

According to Tokyo's Election Administration Commission, overall voter turnout was 42.39 pct in the previous metropolitan assembly election in 2021. By age group, turnout exceeded 50 pct among people in their 60s or older, far above 25.8 pct among those in their 20s and 34.22 pct among those in their 30s.

Faced with the challenge of boosting turnout among young voters, the commission has teamed up with an "onsen" hot spring information website and a Tokyo association of sento operators to roll out a collaboration project at 61 bathhouses in Tokyo.

The project is called "Tokyo metropolitan assembly member sento," a play on the rhyming words "sento" and "senkyo," the Japanese word for election.

During the campaign period, posters are displayed at participating bathhouses, some of which offer special election-themed baths.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]