Orix Bank Targets 300 B. Yen in Corporate Lending for FY 2025

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Orix Bank aims to extend 300 billion yen in lending to businesses in fiscal 2025, which ends in March 2026, its president, Kanji Teramoto, said in a recent interview.

The bank plans to boost such lending by about 50 pct from the previous year by focusing on funds for renewable energy and logistics facilities.

In its 2021 management strategy, the bank positioned lending to businesses as its second source of revenue after real estate loans to individuals. Its lending to businesses totaled 204 billion yen in fiscal 2024, up from 84 billion yen in fiscal 2021.

"We will steadily expand loans with relatively high returns to make them a source of competitiveness," Teramoto said.

He indicated that the bank will focus on financing corporate mergers and acquisitions, as well as lending to businesses in the fields of renewable energy, logistics and houses and offices, in which the Orix group has expertise.

