Renault CEO to Resign after Efforts on Alliance with Nissan

Paris, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Renault Group has said that CEO Luca de Meo will step down July 15 after a five-year stint, during which he worked to revise the French group’s partnership with Japan’s Nissan Motor Co.

“For five years, Luca de Meo has worked to restore Renault Group to its rightful place,” a group statement said Sunday.

Italian-born de Meo became CEO in July 2020. He led the group as it expanded its vehicle lineup, entered the luxury car market and set up an electric vehicle venture to revitalize itself.

“We have achieved what many thought impossible,” de Meo said in the statement. “It is time for me to hand over the baton.”

Under de Meo, Renault agreed with Nissan to lower its equity stake in the Japanese partner from 43 pct to 15 pct, matching Nissan’s stake in Renault for an equal capital relationship.

