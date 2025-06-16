Japan's Ishiba to Meet with Trump in Canada Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Banff, Canada, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Kananaskis, western Canada, on Monday to discuss the Trump administration's tariff measures.

Of key importance will be whether Ishiba can make progress on the issue. Tokyo has held minister- and working-level negotiations many times, hoping to reach an agreement in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis starting Monday morning.

The U.S. administration has imposed a uniform 10 pct reciprocal tariff on imports from almost all countries and regions. Additionally, the government has slapped a 25 pct tariff on vehicles and a 50 pct tariff each on steel and aluminum.

Suspended add-on reciprocal tariffs, set at 14 pct for Japan, are due to be imposed July 9.

Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, has talked with U.S. cabinet ministers including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent six times since April, demanding the removal of all these tariff measures.

