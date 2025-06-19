Amid Tokyo Race, Social Media Exposes Divide between Age Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--With campaigning underway for Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, a divide between age groups has been highlighted on social media platforms.

The world of social media centered around video clips has "brought a latent intergenerational divide to light," said Seikei University professor Masaaki Ito, an expert in the link between online discussions and elections.

He, however, said that the impact of social media posts on the election remains "unclear" as the constituencies are smaller than those of gubernatorial elections.

Finishing runner-up in last year's Tokyo governor race, Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, rose to rapid popularity likely due to video clips uploaded by his supporters and his support group on social media platforms YouTube and TikTok.

Ito analyzed the contents of 128 videos that earned over 10,000 likes shortly after the gubernatorial election.

