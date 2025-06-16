Japan to Scrap Rice Crop Yield Index

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese agriculture ministry on Monday announced the abolition of the rice crop yield index, effective with this year's harvest.

The step comes as rice farmers have complained that the country's current statistics do not match their firsthand experience of growing the staple. Some have claimed that the data are a factor behind the recent spike in rice prices.

The government plans to continue to collect data on rice harvests while improving accuracy through the use of satellite data and artificial intelligence.

"(Continuing to release the index) could perpetuate the discrepancy with producers," agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters. In order to lower rice prices, he vowed to accurately grasp harvests and monitor the entire distribution structure.

"We will boost accuracy by utilizing the latest technology, and establish a new foundation for our country's agricultural policy," Koizumi said.

