Saitama Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Woman in 2018

Saitama, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 31-year-old man in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, on Monday on suspicion of murdering a then 21-year-old woman from Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, seven years ago.

The suspect, Jun Saito, admitted he killed the woman, Kaho Miyamoto, saying that he had had a desire to kill people since childhood, according to investigative sources. Saito also said that his motive for the murder was a “simple killing intent itself, and nothing else,” the sources said.

The woman’s skull was found in Saito’s home after he was arrested last month on suspicion of stealing a smartphone from a woman walking in Saitama in August 2024.

Saito is suspected of killing Miyamoto, including by wringing her neck, in his apartment on Jan. 4, 2018.

Saito, who allegedly disassembled her body in his apartment using a knife and saw, was quoted as saying that he had been interested in doing this since childhood and so had some related knowledge.

