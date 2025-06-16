New S. Korean Leader Hopes for Forward-Looking Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 16 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung sent a video message to a reception in Seoul on Monday marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between his country and Japan, saying that he wishes for stable and forward-looking development of bilateral ties.

The new South Korean leader also said that he hopes to build trust and friendship with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Ishiba, attended the reception and said in a speech, "It's not a choice, but an essential necessity for both countries to communicate closely and expand the scope of cooperation."

During his visit to South Korea, Nagashima met with senior officials from the Lee administration, including national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

At the reception venue, photographs reflecting the 60-year history of Japan-South Korea ties were displayed, along with an exhibition on Japanese comics and the science-fiction television series "Ultraman."

