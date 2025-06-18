Companies Keen to Grab Demand for Summer Items Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan are keen to grab demand for summer items well before the arrival of midsummer.

As Japan is expected to experience scorching heat again this summer, products that help people cope with the heat are selling well, including parasols and cooling sprays. Energy-saving air conditioners are also enjoying brisk demand.

In anticipation of an early heat wave, miscellaneous goods retailer Hands Inc. set up a booth for anti-ultraviolet ray skin protection products, such as parasols and arm sleeves, at its Shinjuku store in Tokyo in March, one month earlier than last year.

Sales of these items at the store grew 1.4-fold from a year earlier in the month through Sunday.

Tokiwa Shokai Co., a Tokyo-based daily goods trader, has sold some 1,800 bottles of a cooling spray for clothing and sheets in one month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]