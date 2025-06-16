Iwaya Urges Restraint in Phone Talks with Iranian Counterpart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya had a phone meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Monday, and urged restraint over Iran's military conflict with Israel.

Iwaya expressed "deep concern about the current exchange of attacks spreading throughout the Middle East region," adding that "any action that further escalates the situation should be avoided," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

He urged "all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint."

The top Japanese diplomat asked the Iranian side for support in securing the safety of Japanese nationals. Araghchi responded that Iran will fully cooperate.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue communication toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

