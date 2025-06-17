Japan, U.S. Leaders Fail to Reach Tariff Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Kananaskis, Canada, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump did not reach a full agreement over high U.S. tariffs on Japanese imports on Monday.

In their 30-minute meeting in Kananaskis, western Canada, the two leaders agreed to continue the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

"We have yet to reach an agreement over the entire (tariff) package," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit from Monday.

"We engaged in candid discussions and agreed to instruct our ministers to further (tariff) talks," he also said.

"We're not on the same page about some issues," Ishiba said, indicating a gap over Japan's request for U.S. removal of its additional automotive tariffs. "Automobiles are a significant part of our national interest."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]