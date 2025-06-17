U.S. Urged to Withdraw High Tariff Measures at G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Kananaskis, Canada, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Monday faced calls for withdrawing at an early date the high tariff policy introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump, at a two-day Group of Seven summit that started the same day in Kananaskis, western Canada.

Trump is poised to return home later in the day, without attending the second-day session of the summit among the seven major countries, citing a need to deal with escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the first day, participants, apparently with the high U.S. tariffs in mind, exchanged opinions on maintaining and boosting the multilateral free trade system as part of their discussions on the global economy, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The G-7 leaders shared the view that they, through candid discussions, need to spearhead the world's efforts to tackle a host of challenges.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed that the G-7 countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--should unite and lead the international community to build a rules-based free and fair economic order.

Over the Middle East, the leaders discussed measures to prevent a full-scale military clash between Israel and Iran and adopted a joint statement, which said, "We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

