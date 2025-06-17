Ohtani Returns to MLB Pitching for 1st Time in 2 Seasons

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani made his return to pitching in U.S. Major League Baseball on Monday, taking the mound for the first time in two seasons.

The two-way player of the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Diego Padres in a home game as a starting pitcher. It was Ohtani's first MLB pitching appearance since Aug. 23, 2023, when he was on the Los Angeles Angels.

In Monday's game, he left the mound after the first inning. Ohtani threw 28 pitches in the top of the inning, giving up two hits and a run.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said that the decision to let Ohtani pitch was done through the right process and in consultation with him. Roberts also expressed excitement as a baseball fan over Ohtani's pitching return.

Ohtani had been on a steady but cautious road to recovery following surgery to his right elbow in September 2023. On May 25 this year, he faced a batter for the first time since the procedure, pitching in a simulated game in the Dodgers' batting practice in the run-up to an away game against the New York Mets. His fastballs clocked around 155 kilometers per hour.

