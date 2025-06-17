Prominent Ex-Sumo Wrestler Masuiyama Dies at 76

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Second-generation Masuiyama, former ozeki, the second-highest professional sumo rank in Japan, died of liver failure Sunday, his agency said Tuesday. He was 76.

Masuiyama II, whose real name was Noboru Sawada, was also known as a popular singer.

He was born in Tokyo as the first son of first-generation Masuiyama, who was active around the end of World War II.

In the New Year's tournament in 1967, he made a debut as a professional sumo wrestler together with late Kitanoumi, who later became yokozuna sumo grand champion.

He started competing in the makuuchi top division in the spring tournament of 1970 and was promoted to ozeki after the New Year's tournament in 1980, becoming the first son of an ozeki wrestler to hold the title in history.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]