Japanese, German Leaders Discuss U.S. Tariffs

Kananaskis, Canada, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kananaskis, western Canada, Monday, discussing how to deal with the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the talks, held for about 35 minutes, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties in the areas of national and economic security.

Ishiba noted that cooperation among the Group of Seven major countries is becoming even more important as the international situation is increasingly severe. Merz agreed.

They also exchanged opinions on regional situations, including over North Korea and Ukraine.

The Ishiba-Merz meeting took place on the sidelines of the two-day G-7 summit in Kananaskis through Tuesday. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

