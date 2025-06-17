Japan to Require All Intermediaries to Report Rice Inventories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will require all 70,000 rice buyers and wholesalers to report their inventory levels to gain a clear picture of the rice distribution situation, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday.

In late July, the government will release the results of the expanded inventory survey as of the end of June. It will visit major intermediaries for the survey.

The current survey targets rice buyers handling at least 500 tons per year and wholesalers dealing in at least 4,000 tons per year. Although it covers 75 pct of the private stock, it is difficult to grasp the entire inventory situation in detail because business operators involved in rice distribution have become diversified.

Those that made false reports may be subject to punishment and on-site inspections. The expanded survey will also target restaurants, retailers including supermarket operators, and food makers that manufacture packaged precooked rice.

"We must take unprecedented measures, considering that the current price surge is undoubtedly an abnormal situation," Koizumi said of the survey expansion.

