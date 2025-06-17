Japan Post to Lose Truck Transport Biz Permit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. said Tuesday that it will accept the revocation of its general motor truck transport business permit over improperly conducted mandatory roll calls for alcohol and health checks on delivery drivers nationwide.

The company has already submitted a written statement to the transport ministry. No company official will be present at a hearing session Wednesday.

The ministry is expected to revoke the permit by the end of this month at the earliest, making the company unable to use about 2,500 delivery trucks and other vehicles at a total of about 330 post offices across the country for five years.

Japan Post uses trucks mainly to collect parcels from major clients for its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service. After the revocation, it plans to outsource more than half of the operation and use about 32,000 minivehicles. However, as the ministry continues its special audit of Japan Post, the use of minivehicles may be restricted.

Japan Post has conducted a survey on a total of 578,000 roll calls that should have been conducted under law by early March this year, finding that necessary items were not checked completely in some 126,000 roll calls.

