Tohoku Shinkansen Services Temporarily Halted for Tokyo-Sendai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended between Tokyo Station and Sendai Station in northeastern Japan on Tuesday due to an inspection of a malfunctioning out-of-service train on the high-speed line.

The outbound out-of-service train became unable to accelerate around 11:25 a.m. the same day while it was traveling the section between Utsunomiya and Nasushiobara stations in Tochigi Prefecture, and then stopped for inspection.

According to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, the operator of the Shinkansen line, the out-of-service train was an E8 series train that began operations in March 2024.

The outbound Hayabusa No. 17 train, which was traveling after the malfunctioning train, also stopped between Utsunomiya and Nasushiobara. Its 682 passengers were transferred by 4 p.m. to an inbound train that was stopped next to it. None of the passengers reported health issues.

Services between Tokyo and Sendai were resumed at 5 p.m. JR East is investigating details of the out-of-service train's failure to accelerate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]