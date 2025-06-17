BOJ to Consider Market Stability When Tapering JGB Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the central bank will decelerate its tapering of Japanese government bond purchases so that it can help improve market functions while making considerations for market stability.

His remarks came after the BOJ decided at its policy-setting meeting through the same day to downsize its JGB purchase reductions from 400 billion yen every quarter at present to 200 billion yen, starting next April.

The BOJ made the decision following its review of financial market trends, such as movements of superlong-term interest rates in April and May, Ueda said. The decision is also aimed at forestalling future instability in interest rates and the JGB market, he said.

The central bank will review its JGB buying reduction plan at its policy meetings if necessary, he added.

Ueda indicated that the BOJ will continue to carefully monitor the high tariff measures of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that uncertainty over their impact on the economy is extremely high regardless of how the tariff policy will develop going forward.

