Princess Kako Returns from Brazil Visit
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Narita, Chiba Pref., June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, returned from her official visit to Brazil on Tuesday afternoon.
The princess left Japan on June 4 and arrived in Sao Paulo the next day.
While in Brasilia, the princess attended a ceremony celebrating the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil, hosted by Brazil's National Congress. She also paid a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva.
During her trip to the South American country, she visited eight cities and interacted with Japanese descendants.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]