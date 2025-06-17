Japan Raises Travel Warning for Iran to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel warning for Iran to Level 4, the highest on its alert scale, urging Japanese nationals to leave Iran immediately, amid Israeli attacks on the country.

"The situation is becoming increasingly tense," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference, adding that the government will do all it can to protect Japanese nationals in Iran.

Japan is "considering various options" for the evacuation of nationals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a separate press conference.

According to government sources, the Foreign Ministry is arranging buses to transport Japanese people wishing to flee Iran and Israel to neighboring countries by land.

