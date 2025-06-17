G-7 Backs Israel's Self-Defense, Rejects Iran's Nuclear Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Kananaskis, Canada, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of Seven major countries, in their joint statement on Monday, supported Israel's self-defense right and security, while suggesting that they would not tolerate Iran possessing nuclear weapons.

In the statement, issued on the first day of the two-day G-7 summit in Kananaskis, western Canada, the leaders said they "reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East."

They also vowed to "remain vigilant to the implications (of the Iran-Israel conflict) for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate...to safeguard market stability."

The pro-Israel statement was adopted as the G-7 apparently prioritized maintaining unity by giving consideration to U.S. President Donald Trump, who backs Israel.

This consideration may also be due to ongoing tariff negotiations between the United States and other countries including Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]