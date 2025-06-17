Trump Calls Japan "Tough" in Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Banff, Canada, June 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Japan is a "tough" counterpart in tariff negotiations but added that "there's a chance" of reaching a deal.

Trump was speaking to reporters on his flight to Washington after attending the first day of the two-day Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, western Canada, on Monday. Trump cut short the summit, citing the need to deal with escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the G-7 summit, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held bilateral talks, but failed to conclude the tariff negotiations.

The Japanese government had aimed to reach a deal at the Ishiba-Trump meeting, but the two sides were unable to bridge their gaps over issues such as additional U.S. tariffs on auto imports.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]