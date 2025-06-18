Hidankyo Calls for Halt to Israel-Iran Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, has called for an immediate end to hostilities in the wake of Israel's recent attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"We cannot help but feel strong indignation and anxiety" over the attacks, Nihon Hidankyo said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Attacks on nuclear facilities should never be tolerated, and hibakusha atomic bomb survivors call for a ceasefire," the statement said.

Describing nuclear weapons as insane and intended for annihilation, the group said that "the world must not repeat the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," the two Japanese cities devastated by U.S. atomic bombs in the closing days of World War II.

It also said that people must reflect on those tragic events, noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the bombings.

