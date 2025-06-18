Honda Succeeds in Launch, Landing Test of Reusable Rocket
Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. has successfully conducted a launch and landing test of a reusable rocket developed by a subsidiary.
The experimental rocket reached an altitude of about 271 meters, marking the first successful launch and landing test by a private-sector company in Japan in which a small rocket reached an altitude approaching 300 meters.
The test for the 6.3-meter-long rocket was conducted at a special facility in the town of Taiki in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Honda said Tuesday.
The company aims to develop by 2029 a rocket that can make a suborbital spaceflight.
While demand for manmade satellites is rising due to the growing need for Earth observation and in-vehicle communication systems, there is a shortage of rockets that bring satellites into space.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]