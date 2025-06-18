G-7 Summit in Canada Ends without Communique

Newsfrom Japan

Kananaskis, Canada, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A two-day Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, western Canada, ended on Tuesday, with leaders skipping an overall joint communique.

The G-7 leaders did not adopt a comprehensive joint declaration, in hopes of avoiding a further divide among members at a time when the U.S.-European relations have been complicated by the return of U.S. President Donald Trump.

But they signed joint statements on seven areas, including the Middle East situation, artificial intelligence and supply chains for critical minerals.

The leaders of the G-7 major powers--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union--opted not to adopt a joint statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended talks on the issue.

This was likely due to a disagreement between the United States and the rest of the G-7 members after the U.S. side pushed for a watered-down expression in a draft statement that had been agreed by the remaining member states.

