Ishiba Conveys to Zelenskyy Japan's Resolve to Help Ukraine

Kananaskis, Canada, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tokyo's resolve to continue its support for war-torn Ukraine.

The two leaders had a 30-minute meeting in Kananaskis, western Canada, on the sidelines of the two-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies that ended on Tuesday.

A just and lasting peace should be brought to Ukraine as soon as possible, Ishiba said in his first in-person meeting with Zelenskyy, adding that Japan will work with other G-7 countries on the matter.

He also presented a Japanese plan to hold an international meeting on removal of landmines in Ukraine on Oct. 22.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Japanese support and explained the situation of the Russia-Ukraine war. He was invited to the G-7 summit.

