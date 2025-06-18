Japan Enacts Bill to Ban Online Casino Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Wednesday enacted a bill chiefly aimed at banning advertisements and information that lure people to online casino sites.

In a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, approved the bill to revise the law on the fight against gambling addiction, following its passage at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, early this month.

The bill also calls on the central and local governments to take steps to make the public properly aware that gambling using online casinos is illegal.

The revised law will be promulgated by the end of this month and will come into effect three months after its promulgation.

The revised law stipulates that it is illegal to open and operate online casino sites and apps in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]