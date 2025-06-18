DNP to Acquire Biometric ID Service Provider Rubicon

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Dai Nippon Printing Co. said Tuesday that it will acquire Cayman Islands-based Rubicon SEZC to enter the biometric authentication service business in emerging economies.

DNP plans to obtain 75 pct of outstanding shares in Rubicon in July to make the provider of Laxton biometric identity solutions a subsidiary, the Japanese company said at a press conference in Amsterdam.

It will be one of the biggest overseas corporate acquisitions by DNP, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the agreed buyout deal is believed to be worth tens of billions of yen.

Established in 2004, Rubicon offers biometric services under the Laxton brand, primarily for governments, in more than 50 emerging countries and regions chiefly in Africa.

DNP hopes to combine authentication and security technologies it has developed in its smart card business and the Laxton solutions including for national identification and voter verification to produce synergies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]