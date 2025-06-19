Hiroshima A-Bomb Nursing Home Awaits Imperial Couple's Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A nursing home for atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima is awaiting Friday's visit by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their trip to the western Japan prefecture as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The nursing home, Yano Orizuru-en, was visited by the previous Emperor and Empress in 2014. "It's a tremendous honor to welcome two generations of the Imperial family," said Toshiaki Murakami, the 60-year-old head of the facility. "We're very grateful that they give hope and courage to our residents."

The facility was opened in 2007 and currently accommodates about 100 residents whose average age exceeds 90. While supporting the residents' daily lives, it also works to pass on experiences of the 1945 atomic bombing.

Murakami, whose grandparents were hibakusha, assumed the position in April 2022. He has heard the residents' wartime stories many times, including during visits by students from across Japan.

"I always feel the misery of nuclear bombs and the preciousness of peace as residents recount their experiences as if the atomic bomb attack occurred yesterday," said Murakami, adding he hopes that residents who went through hardship will enjoy the rest of their lives at the nursing home.

