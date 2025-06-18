Tax Evasion in Japan Totals 8.2 B. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of tax evasion in cases for which Japanese tax authorities filed criminal complaints in fiscal 2024 came to 8.23 billion yen, the National Tax Agency said Wednesday.

The amount fell by around 700 million yen from fiscal 2023, while the number of cases decreased by three to 98.

Japan's tax authorities are stepping up their crackdowns on people not declaring taxes, in addition to those engaging in tax evasion linked to consumption tax and international transactions.

In fiscal 2024, which ended in March this year, the number of criminal complaints on cases in which people were accused of illegally receiving consumption tax refunds reached 17, the highest in a decade. In one case, an alleged tax evader pretended to be an exporter of luxury watches.

According to the National Tax Agency, the number of cases for which taxation bureaus across the country launched investigations came to 151, down by three, while the total number of tax evasion cases including those for which authorities stopped short of filing criminal complaints stood at 150, down by one. Authorities filed criminal complaints for 65.3 pct of cases, down 1.6 pct.

