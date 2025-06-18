Foreign Visitors to Japan at Record High for May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May jumped 21.5 pct from a year before to 3,693,300, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The cumulative number of visitors from abroad in the first five months of 2025 came to a record 18,140,100, beating the previous record of 14,641,780 marked in the same period last year.

The increase in visitors during May was driven by travelers from China, Taiwan and the United States, who visited Japan for holidays and on cruise ship port calls.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong dropped 11.2 pct to 193,100 after rumors spread on social media that an earthquake might strike Japan.

By country or region, the number of visitors from South Korea was the largest, at 825,800, up 11.8 pct, followed by 789,900 from mainland China, up 44.8 pct, 538,400 from Taiwan, up 15.5 pct, and 311,900 from the United States, up 26.3 pct.

