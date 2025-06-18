Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Paid 1.9 B. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda's executive compensation totaled 1,949 million yen in fiscal 2024, the highest ever for a Toyota executive, according to the automaker's securities report published Wednesday.

Toyoda's annual pay grew by around 20 pct from 1,622 million yen the previous year. President Koji Sato's pay rose to 826 million yen from 623 million yen.

The company said that it increased the chairman's pay as a result of discussions on compensation levels that align with his roles and responsibilities.

In the year that ended this March, Toyota's consolidated sales reached a record high, but its operating and net profits both shrank for the first time in two years, due in part to a testing fraud scandal at subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd.

