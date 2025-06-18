Skymark to Operate 1st Int'l Flights since 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Skymark Airlines said Wednesday it will operate charter flights between Kobe and Taipei in October.

They will be Skymark's first outbound flights since 2020, when the carrier closed its international routes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the airline, four round-trip flights will be made between Kobe Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Oct. 4-10 to see if demand is strong enough to begin regular international operations at the airport in the capital of Hyogo Prefecture in the future.

Since Kobe Airport started international services in April this year, four Chinese, South Korean and Taiwanese airlines have been operating a total of 40 charter flights a week on five routes.

Skymark will be the first Japanese carrier to launch such a flight at the western Japan airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]