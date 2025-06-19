Unicharm, Toyota Tsusho to Set Up Sanitary Goods JV in Kenya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese hygiene product maker Unicharm Corp. has said that it and trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. will set up a joint venture in Kenya that will make and sell sanitary goods.

The two aim to launch the new company, Sofy East Africa Ltd., in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi in December, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Sofy East Africa, to be capitalized at 2 billion Kenyan shillings, will be 75 pct owned by Unicharm and 25 pct by Toyota Tsusho.

Since 2023, Unicharm has been selling in Kenya sanitary napkins for high-income consumers produced at its Egyptian plant.

In January this year, the company began selling a low-priced napkin that can be used for long periods, in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho.

