Diet Seen Skipping Vote on Surname Bills in Current Session

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties are discussing skipping a vote on opposition-sponsored surname bills in the current Diet session, which ends on Sunday, informed sources said Wednesday.

Two bills that would allow married couples to have different surnames were submitted each by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People. Meanwhile, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) introduced a bill to expand the use of maiden names.

Ahead of the end of the current session, the CDP demanded a vote on the bills, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party refused, due to its internal divisions on the issue. The DPFP was also cautious about holding a vote, fearing that the bills might be killed.

The CDP hopes to conclude an agreement with other parties to hold deliberations on the bills during the possible extraordinary session this autumn.

