CDP to Decide on No-Confidence Motion after Party Heads Meet Thurs.

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Yoshihiko Noda is expected to make a final decision on whether to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet after attending a meeting of party leaders, including Ishiba, on Thursday.

There are growing calls within the main opposition party to forgo submitting the motion, due partly to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

Ishiba, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to meet with Noda and four other party leaders around noon on Thursday to report his failure to reach a tariff deal with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier this week. The prime minister is expected to seek understanding for his government's plan to continue ministerial-level negotiations as the two countries remain apart on some issues.

Believing that the United States' high tariff policy constitutes a national crisis for Japan, Noda has indicated that he will consider the progress of the negotiations before deciding whether to submit a no-confidence motion.

Now that the Japan-U.S. negotiations are set to continue, more CDP members are cautious about submitting a no-confidence motion, saying that there should not be a political vacuum in Tokyo, also amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

