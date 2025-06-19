SDF Aircraft to Be Sent to Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The government is considering dispatching Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft to Djibouti as early as this week to evacuate Japanese nationals from Israel and Iran, which are in conflict.

According to a governmental source, the government is examining the idea of dispatching C-2 transporters from the ASDF's Miho base in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday at the earliest.

The aircraft would be on standby in Djibouti, where the SDF has an antipiracy base.

As airports in Israel and Iran are closed, the government is making preparations to evacuate Japanese to neighboring countries by land.

