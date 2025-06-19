Japanese Scriptwriter James Miki Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scriptwriter James Miki, known for public broadcaster NHK's period drama series "Dokuganryu Masamune" and other works, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital Saturday. He was 91.

Born in northeastern China, Miki, whose real name was Kiyomoto Yamashita, began his career as a singer after belonging to the training school of theater company Haiyuza.

He later studied under film director Yoshitaro Nomura and became a scriptwriter.

"Miotsukushi," a 1985 NHK drama series written by him, became a huge hit. Actor Ken Watanabe played the lead role in "Dokuganryu Masamune," aired in 1987.

In addition to his work in television and film, Miki wrote novels and essays.

