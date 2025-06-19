Nippon Steel Satisfied with U.S. Steel Buyout: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. is satisfied with its acquisition of United States Steel Corp., which has just been completed, Chairman and CEO Eiji Hashimoto said Thursday.

"We're satisfied with the degree of freedom of management and profitability secured" under the final deal, Hashimoto told a press conference in Tokyo.

U.S. Steel will start anew with the understanding and cooperation of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, he said. "I want to express my respect for President Trump's historic and visionary decision."

Nippon Steel bought U.S. Steel for 14.1 billion dollars, or 55 dollars per share, some 18 months after announcing the buyout plan.

According to the two companies, U.S. Steel will issue the U.S. government a "golden share" granting the right to veto important business decisions at the company.

