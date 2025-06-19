Japan Regional Lender Jimoto Holdings Exits Govt Control

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of Japan's Jimoto Holdings Inc. approved Thursday a plan to resume dividend payments on preferred shares held by the government, allowing the regional banking group to exit from effective government control.

The plan was approved at a general shareholders meeting held in the northeastern Japan city of Yamagata.

In the business year ended in March 2024, Jimoto Holdings incurred a net loss for the second straight year due to the deterioration of earnings at subsidiary Kirayaka Bank, based in Yamagata. The group also has Sendai Bank, based in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, under its wing.

At a general shareholders meeting in June 2024, Jimoto Holdings decided to forgo dividend payments, giving preferred shares, held by the government in exchange for financial aid, voting rights equivalent to 63 pct of the total.

At an extraordinary shareholders meeting in September last year, Jimoto Holdings revamped its management team, working to improve its profitability.

