Ishiba Calls for Opposition Support on Tariff Talks

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday asked for support from opposition parties over tariff negotiations with the United States.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders from six ruling and opposition parties, Ishiba said that he was unable to reach a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump during talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada earlier this week.

"We'll work tirelessly to achieve an agreement that will benefit both sides," said Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "As our national interests are at stake, I ask for your cooperation."

Thursday's meeting brought together leaders from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi and Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner.

A similar meeting of ruling and opposition party leaders took place on June 12 prior to Ishiba's trip to Canada for the G-7 summit.

