Japanese American Museum Blasts Trump Order

Silicon Valley, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese American National Museum, dedicated to preserving the history of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, on Wednesday blasted U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to eliminate "anti-American ideology."

The order and related moves under his administration "form part of the administration's broader, ongoing campaign to dismantle foundational principles of diversity and democracy, suppress historical narratives that challenge their preferred version of events, and erase the contributions of people of color, women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and other marginalized communities from the American story," the museum said.

The museum, known as JANM, was hit by grant cuts under the Trump administration, putting the preservation of its collection and the existence of its workshop project for teachers at risk temporarily.

While JANM's finances restored stability thanks to donations from many people, it voiced fresh concerns about the administration's actions.

In the executive order signed in March, Trump claimed that his country's "unparalleled legacy of advancing liberty, individual rights, and human happiness is reconstructed as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed."

