Japan Urges Restraint from Both Parties in Iran-Israel Conflict

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday reiterated its call on both parties in the Iran-Israel conflict to exercise restraint, despite a Group of Seven statement earlier this week that condemned only Iran.

"We are deeply concerned about the exchange of attacks and continue to strongly urge all parties to exercise as much self-restraint as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

The G-7 statement was issued at the group's two-day summit in Canada through Tuesday.

In line with the statement, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, at a press conference in Canada, did not mention his government's call for restraint from both sides.

