LDP Has Most Support ahead of Upper House Election: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has most support among voters ahead of this summer's election for Japan's House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, a Jiji Press opinion poll for June showed.

The poll found that 24.5 pct of respondents said they will vote for the LDP in the Upper House's proportional representation bloc, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous month.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was preferred by 8.3 pct, down 1.1 points.

The Democratic Party for the People, which came ahead of other opposition parties in May, saw its support fall 5.2 points to 6.0 pct.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) was chosen by 4.4 pct, up 0.3 point, Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, by 4.0 pct, down 0.4 point, Sanseito by 3.5 pct, up 1.5 points, Reiwa Shinsengumi by 3.1 pct, down 0.6 point, the Japanese Communist Party by 2.2 pct, up 0.5 point, the Conservative Party of Japan by 0.7 pct, down 0.2 point, and the Social Democratic Party by 0.5 pct, down 0.2 point.

