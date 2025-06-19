Many in Japan Concerned about Ties with South Korea: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Many people in Japan are concerned about the outlook for relations with South Korea under new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung despite his efforts to play down his hard-line attitude toward Japan since taking office, a Jiji Press survey showed.

Only 4.2 pct of respondents said they think that ties between Japan and South Korea will improve, while 31.2 pct said that relations between the two countries are likely to worsen.

The survey showed that 47.9 pct said the bilateral relationship will not change, and those who were unsure accounted for 16.6 pct.

Lee, who had taken a tough stance toward Japan, has adopted a future-oriented approach.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lee had their first in-person meeting in Canada on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, reaffirming their commitment to continuing shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits to each other's country.

