Ishiba Cabinet Approval Rate Improves to 27 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet climbed to 27.0 pct in June, rising for the first time in four months, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The figure was up 6.1 percentage points from May, likely reflecting measures that were taken to combat soaring rice prices under new agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating fell 4.5 points to 48.4 pct.

The survey found that 63.8 pct backed Koizumi's initiatives, including those related to the release of government-stockpiled rice, while 17.9 pct did not.

An increase in rice production in Japan, which Koizumi has expressed a desire to achieve, was supported by 84.3 pct and opposed by 3.1 pct. Meanwhile, 25.4 pct were in favor of increasing rice imports, and 52.5 pct were against it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]