Emperor, Empress Mourn A-Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday offered prayers in Hiroshima for the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city, as this year marks 80 years since the end of World War II.

It was the Imperial couple's first visit to Hiroshima Prefecture since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019. They met hibakusha atomic bomb survivors as well as younger generations committed to passing on the memory of the bombing.

On the day, the Emperor and Empress arrived at Hiroshima Airport on a special plane from Tokyo's Haneda Airport and went to Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park. They were led by Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui as they offered white flowers at the cenotaph for those who died in the atomic bombing.

They then made their first visit to the Exhibit Facility for Atomic-Bombed Remnants, which opened within the park in 2022. Emperor Naruhito expressed sorrow after viewing exhibits of bombed houses and hearing an explanation about the large number of deaths.

At the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the couple viewed exhibits such as burned clothing and a tricycle, with sad expressions on their faces. They spoke with three hibakusha and two storytellers.

