Diet to Carry Over Surname Bills to Autumn Session

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Thursday to carry over three opposition-sponsored bills related to a possible dual surname system for married couples to an extraordinary session of the Diet this autumn and to aim to build consensus as soon as possible.

Senior members of the House of Representatives Committee on Judicial Affairs met on the day and decided not to hold a vote on the bills in the current ordinary Diet session, which ends on Sunday, and to continue deliberations on them.

During the ongoing session, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People submitted separate bills to introduce a dual surname system, while Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) submitted a bill to establish a legal system for the use of maiden names.

However, the bills seem unlikely to be enacted now because the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition holds a majority in the House of Councillors.

